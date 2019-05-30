close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
May 31, 2019

Three dead, child missing in Rhine boat sinking

World

A
Agencies
May 31, 2019

COLOGNE: Three people have died and a child is missing after a small boat capsized in the Rhine River between Germany and France, police said.

French and German rescuers are searching for the missing child. A police official said the boat, which left the German bank of the river carrying four people, sank near the eastern French town of Gerstheim. Two adults and one child were killed and a child is missing, according to the officer.

It is unclear what caused the sinking and no information was immediately available about the victims’ ages or nationalities. The regional French rescue service for the Bas-Rhin region tweeted that helicopters, divers, police and firefighters are involved in the extensive search.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World