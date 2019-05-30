close
Fri May 31, 2019
Agencies
May 31, 2019

Modi sworn in for second term as Indian PM

World

A
Agencies
May 31, 2019

NEW DELHI: Narendra Modi has been sworn in for a second term as India’s prime minister after an overwhelming election victory for his Hindu nationalist party in a country of 1.3 billion people seeking swift economic change.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Modi and his cabinet ministers on Thursday. Missing from the new cabinet were former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and finance minister Arun Jaitley, who stepped aside for health reasons.

The ceremony at the presidential palace was attended by several South Asian and South East Asian leaders as part of Modi’s effort to build economic partnerships in the region. Modi did not invite Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, signifying that tense relations continue between the nuclear-armed rivals.

