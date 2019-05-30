close
Fri May 31, 2019
May 31, 2019

Dawar held in N Waziristan

May 31, 2019

Ag Agencies

PESHAWAR: Member of National Assembly Mohsin Javed Dawar was arrested from North Waziristan and produced before an anti-terrorism court in Bannu on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The court handed the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader over to the Counter Terrorism Department on an eight-day physical remand. “Accused is remanded to police for eight (08) days subject to pre and post medical checkup. Accused be re-produced before the court on dated 07/06/2019 (June 7),” read an order handed down by ATC Special Judge Babar Ali Khan.

Dawar’s lawyer said the MNA had voluntarily surrendered himself into the custody of law enforcement personnel following a decision by a tribal Jirga, Geo News reported.

The PTM leader was at large following an attack on a security check post in North Waziristan tribal district on Sunday morning. The MNA, along with eight others, was nominated in the FIR of the attack. Three people were killed and five soldiers injured in the clash between security forces and PTM protesters. Dawar is the second MP to be arrested in connection with the clash after PTM leader Ali Wazir was taken into custody on Sunday.

