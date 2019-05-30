Cases against judges: SJC issues notices to AG, others for June 14 hearing

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has issued notices to the Attorney General (AG) and other stakeholders for a hearing on June 14 in relation to the government’s filing of references against judges, the Prime Minister’s aide on information Firdous Awan said.

Speaking at a news conference here on Thursday, she said the Supreme Judicial Council has a code of conduct and its proceedings take place in secrecy and the details are not shared with the media. “Every politician, media men and member of judiciary have to follow a code of conduct,” Awan said. “In case of violation, references could be filed against the violators of the Constitution,” she added.

She said: “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a hurdle for the corruption of the parties which are only serving each other’s interests.”

She also said the people of Pakistan would hold the corrupt accountable for their involvement in money laundering and transactions through fake bank accounts.

Awan said the government was not concerned about the call of opposition parties for a protest after Eid. “People are supporting the government as it haS undertaken reforms which are beneficial for everybody,” she added.

On the economy, the PM’s aide said the country’s exports could not grow to the desired level as trade had slowed down in the world by three per cent. She said the government was working to revive the manufacturing sector and would extend support to all export oriented industries.