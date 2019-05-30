Retired army men, civilian sentenced over espionage

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has endorsed the sentences of three convicts — two retired army officers and a civilian officer — on charges of espionage, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The press release, issued on Thursday, said the Army chief “endorsed punishment to two army and one civil officers [sic] on the charges of espionage/leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security”.

According to ISPR, the military’s media wing, the officers were tried under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and the Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Marshal (FGCM) for the separate cases.

Those who were handed down punishment include Lt-Gen (retd) Javed Iqbal, who was awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment; Brig (retd) Raja Rizwan who was awarded the death sentence; and an employee of a sensitive organisation — Doctor Wasim Akram — who was also given the death sentence.

The statement did not contain any further details of the offences committed by the three convicts, but ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor had confirmed the arrests of the senior officers in a press conference on February 22 this year.

“Reports started circulating in the media that two senior army officers were under arrest. Yes they are. There are two officers who are under military custody on the charges of espionage,” the ISPR director general confirmed during the press conference. “The army chief has ordered a field general court martial which is under process.”

Maj-Gen Ghafoor said both were separate cases and not linked to one another in any way “and there is no network as such”.

He added: “Please keep in mind that if we have been able to get them and identify the issue, it is a success. These things do happen [...] when the court martial process is complete, I will share whatever results emerge with you.”