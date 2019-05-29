One dies, 70 injured in Held Kashmir clashes

SRINAGAR: A man was killed and at least 70 people were injured in clashes in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday as protestors helped rebels escape two separate sieges by government forces, police and hospital authorities said.

While protests in support of the surrounded rebels have increased on the Indian side of the divided territory in recent years, it is rare for insurgents to escape. Militant groups fighting the 500,000 Indian soldiers deployed there demand independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Thousands of villagers poured onto roads on Wednesday as two suspected rebels fought a gun battle with soldiers from inside a house in the Kulgam area in southern Kashmir. Protesters pelted government forces with stones to give the fighters cover to escape, they said.