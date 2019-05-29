1200 children start smoking daily

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s population consists of 60% youth below the age of 25 while around 1200 children start smoking every day due to affordable prices of cigarettes.

This data has been revealed in a knowledge and fact sharing session on tobacco, organized by Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC).

Babar bin Atta, Prime Minister’s focal person for polio eradication and tobacco control, issued a statement mentioning that Pakistan is one of the fifteen countries in the world with heavy burden of tobacco related health issues.

Around 1000 to 1200 Pakistani children between ages of 6-15 years start smoking every day, reported Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) in 2015. It said the healthcare burden of smoking stands at Rs143 billion compared toRs83 billion revenue generation.

Sajjad Ahmad Cheema, SPARC executive director, said cultural and social habits fascinating minors.