T20 Asia Cricket Cup: India trying to subvert Pak hosting rights

ISLAMABAD: With the award of Asia Cricket Cup-2020 to Pakistan, India has initiated efforts to subvert the decision as it has asked for holding the contest at a neutral venue. India has also brought diplomatic tension in the matter and its media and cricketing authorities are harping in the same tune by making hue and cry about it.

Indian’s are of the view that the next edition of the Asia Cup could also be UAE-bound with Pakistan given the hosting rights of the tournament in 2020, as organising it in its own country will cast serious doubts on India's participation owing to diplomatic tensions.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in its meeting in Singapore awarded the continental meet, to be held in T20 format, to Pakistan, which will most likely organise it in the neutral venues of the United Arab Emirates, its cricket team's 'home' since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus.

Diplomatic tensions with neighbour Pakistan forced India to host the last Asia Cup in the UAE. "Pakistan told the delegates at the ACC meeting held in Singapore that they would host the Asia Cup at home but a final decision on the venue would be taken after consultation with other members of the ACC and keeping in mind the prevailing security and political situation around that time in Pakistan," the source quoted by Indian media. He said if conditions were not conducive to have the Asia Cup in Pakistan, the PCB would host it at a neutral venue.

"Last year the Board of Control for Cricket in India hosted the Asia Cup in UAE because of the political tensions between Pakistan and India," the source reminded. When contacted, a senior Indian cricket board official said: "The decision to play in Pakistan will completely be the government's call. The board will follow whatever decision the centre takes. We believe that just like we hosted the tournament last year in the UAE, Pakistan should also ideally organise it at a neutral venue."