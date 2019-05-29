close
Thu May 30, 2019
Bureau report
May 30, 2019

IM Sciences strikes collaboration with Chinese Cos on CPEC projects

National

PESHAWAR: The IM Sciences arranged a listing ceremony of Feiyun Culture and IMSciences Industry Talent Training Base under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Industry-Government-Academia Consortium.

Representatives from a range of universities and mega companies of China, including China Gezhouba Group Company Limited, China Road and Bridge Corporation Pakistan Co Ltd., China Energy Engineering Group Guang Dong Electric Power Design Institute Co Ltd, Beijing Jiaotong University and Chang’an University attended the ceremony.

Chief Executive Officers Bahadur Shah and Saeed Ahmad of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) attended the ceremony as well.

Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of KP for Industry and Commerce, was the chief guest, said a press release.

