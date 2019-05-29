close
Thu May 30, 2019
Agencies
May 30, 2019

Fayyaz among new 37 spokespersons for Punjab govt

LAHORE: The Punjab government issued appointment notifications of 37 spokespersons on Wednesday.

Punjab Information Minister Samsam Bukhari said the Punjab government took the step on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives. According to the notification, the new appointees include Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Faisal Hayat, Ahmad Chattha, Shaukat Basra, Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Salman Shah, Hashim Dogar, Usman Saeed Basra, Dr Zarqa and Ayesha Chaudhry.

