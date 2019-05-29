Pakistan mountaineer achieves distinction

RAWALPINDI: Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara of Skardu, climbed 8,485-metre Makalu peak in Nepal, the fifth highest mountain in the world.

Sadpara on reaching summit of Malaku peak on May 24, became the only Pakistani mountaineer to have climbed seven peaks of over 8,000 metres in the world. The expedition was facilitated by Pakistan Army, the ISPR said on Wednesday.

Sadpara also waived flags of Pakistan and Pakistan Army on top of the peak. Another mountaineer Mirza Ali Baig from Hunza also became the first Pakistani to scale seven summits in seven continents after successfully climbing Mount Everest on May 24 accomplishing the distinguished accolade.