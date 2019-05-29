close
Thu May 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Muhammad Anis
May 30, 2019

Pakistan mountaineer achieves distinction

Top Story

MA
Muhammad Anis
May 30, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara of Skardu, climbed 8,485-metre Makalu peak in Nepal, the fifth highest mountain in the world.

Sadpara on reaching summit of Malaku peak on May 24, became the only Pakistani mountaineer to have climbed seven peaks of over 8,000 metres in the world. The expedition was facilitated by Pakistan Army, the ISPR said on Wednesday.

Sadpara also waived flags of Pakistan and Pakistan Army on top of the peak. Another mountaineer Mirza Ali Baig from Hunza also became the first Pakistani to scale seven summits in seven continents after successfully climbing Mount Everest on May 24 accomplishing the distinguished accolade.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story