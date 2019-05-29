­Woman hurt in Indian army’s unprovoked fire in Rawalakot sector

RAWALPINDI: Indian army resorted to unprovoked fire in Rawalakot sector along the Line of Control (LOC), targeting civil population, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

Safina BiBi, a resident of village Mandhar got injured and was evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary treatment.