FIFA delegation meets heads of PFF’s factions

ISLAMABAD: FIFA’s fact-finding mission spent a busy day in Lahore and held meetings with heads of both factions — Faisal Saleh Hayat (recognised by FIFA) and Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah (recently been elected as President Pakistan Football Federation) — in an effort to ascertain the correct position of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

The members of the FIFA fact-finding committee later called on Pakistan Olympic Association president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan and POA secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood.

The FIFA delegation included Andrew Mercer (Deputy Director Legal Affairs), Alexandre Gros, P Kattel (member association and international relations) and Luca Nicola (FIFA head of member association governance services).

Faisal Saleh Hayat-led PFF Congress members Syed Khadim Ali Shah, PFF vice-president Mrs Rubina Irfan, Islamabad region president Dr Fazalur Rehman and Mian Abdul Bari were also among those who met the FIFA delegation.

Faisal-led PFF counsel Afzal Khan also briefed the FIFA mission on legal aspects. Before that, Col (r) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi from FIFA-recognized PFF accompanied by Shahid Khokhar representing Faisal-led PFF also met the FIFA mission.

Earlier, on Tuesday, counsel to Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led PFF met FIFA delegation and apprised the delegation of federation’s legal status in Pakistan.

PFF president Ashfaq Hussain Shah also met the delegation early Wednesday morning and briefed about his federation’s legal position. The delegation will submit its report to FIFA executives after its return to the headquarters.