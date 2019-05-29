NEW JUNIOR SELECTORS NAMED: Saleem wants panel to pick talent at right age

ISLAMABAD: Saleem Jaffar was on Wednesday named as the chief of the new Pakistan junior cricket selection committee and he immediately underline his priorities.

The former medium pacer said spotting talent at an early age would be his panel’s top priority.

Other members of the junior selection committee are Arshad Khan, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, Taufeeq Umar and Sanaullah Baloch.

“The panel gives a modern look as almost all the members played top class cricket in recent times. I want my selectors to pick the best talent at the right age to help them develop into top players of the future,” he said.

“Grooming comes with time. You need an eye to pick talent and I am hopeful the panel I have will deliver.”

The panel will assume charge on July 1. Its first assignment will potentially be the selection of Pakistan team for the ACC U19 Asia Cup to be played in Sri Lanka in September.

The new panel has replaced the selection committee that was headed by Basit Ali. The average age of the newly-constituted selection committee is 44 years, while it has collectively played 68 Tests, 181 ODIs and two T20Is.

“I am happy the panel will be in a position to understand the requirements of modern day cricket,” Saleem said.

“I am honoured that the PCB has entrusted me with this posting. I look forward to playing my part in the growth and development of junior cricket, as well as providing opportunities to the deserving players so that they can cherish their dreams of representing Pakistan.”

Saleem was part of the senior selection panel whose selected sides reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, and won the Asia Cup 2008 and the ICC T20 World Cup 2009.

He is also a Level-III coach who took 36 and 40 wickets in 14 Tests and 39 ODIs, respectively, between 1986 and 1992. After retirement, he served as national, departmental, regional coach and selector. He last served as a member of the national selection committee between 2015 and 2016. He was also a member of the Pakistan squad for the 1987 World Cup.

PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan said: “I want to congratulate the new selection panel on their appointment. This is a prestigious assignment as pathway cricket features very high and prominently in the PCB strategy. I am confident that this group will select players who will go on to become future stars of Pakistan cricket.

“The selection panel is a good blend of experience in Saleem Jaffar and young members in Arshad, Rao, Sanaullah and Taufeeq.”