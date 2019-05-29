Rahul strengthens claim for No 4 slot

LONDON: With a fluent knock of 108, which took India to a position of strength after they had lost early wickets in their second warm-up match against Bangladesh, KL Rahul seems to be in firm contention to hold India’s highly contentious No 4 slot at the ICC World Cup 2019.

Successive failures by the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma presented another opportunity for Rahul to put himself as the front-runner for the position, and he made the most of it with a sublime century that led to skipper Virat Kohli to call his knock the “biggest positive” to come out of India’s warm-up gig.

“The biggest positive to come out of this game was the way KL batted at four,” Kohli said after the outing in Cardiff.

“All the other people know their role pretty well, so it was important that KL gets runs because he is such a sound player. He can get the scoreboard ticking and you saw that - a great example of the skill-set that he has.”

Before Rahul, Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar was believed to be in contention for the position, as indicated by MSK Prasad, the chairman of the selectors. Vijay, who had missed the first warm-up match, against New Zealand, due to injury, recovered quickly to feature in the game against Bangladesh. However, he could manage just two runs and finished wicket-less in his six overs. India had also tried out several other options at the position, including Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu. Rahul, who was earlier nominated as India’s reserve opener in the tournament by Prasad, finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League last month, and sounded confident and ready to accept the new challenge. “It is a team game, and you need to be flexible and be ready to bat wherever, or as a player you need to be ready to take up whatever role is given to you,” he said.