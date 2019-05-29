Ex-envoy to Pakistan Luo appointed Chinese deputy FM

BEIJING: The State Council, China's cabinet, appointed Luo Zhaohui as vice minister of foreign affairs to replace Kong Xuanyou, reports China Economic Net on Wednesday.

Prior to the appointment, Lou has served as ambassador to Pakistan, Canada and India. Kong has been appointed as the new ambassador to Japan. As a ambassador to Pakistan, Luo Zhaohui had contributed significantly to further enhancing and deepening of the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. He had exhibited profound commitment to consolidate the multi-faceted co-operative partnership between the two countries.

He was considered a good friend of Pakistan. With his understanding of the South Asian affairs, he was instrumental in promoting Pakistan-China relations. For his services he was awarded Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam in 2007." Luo Zhaohui was born in Hubei Province of China in February, 1962. His first diplomatic post was in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in 1985. Between 2006 and 2010, he served as Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan.