15 killed in fresh Syria strikes

BEIRUT: The latest strikes in the fiercest wave of regime bombardment on a militant enclave in northwestern Syria killed at least 15 civilians on Wednesday, a war monitor said, despite calls to halt the attacks.

Air strikes by Russian and government warplanes, some using barrel bombs, and shelling have claimed a mounting civilian death toll over the past few weeks. The violence, which comes despite a truce deal brokered by Moscow and Ankara in September, has caused mass displacement and heightened fears of the worst humanitarian catastrophe in Syria´s eight-year conflict. The United States and the United Nations demanded an end to the bombardment on Tuesday, as strikes by Damascus killed 27 people, the single highest civilian death toll in the region since the regime increased its attacks in late April.But the aerial bombardment on Wednesday did not relent against Idlib province, most of which is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group dominated by former members of Al-Qaeda´s Syria affiliate.According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring organisation, seven of Wednesday´s victims were killed in an air raid on the village of Sarja. A father and his three children were killed in the village of Bara and four other civilians died in strikes in the towns of Hbeit and Areen, said Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman."The bombardment by the regime and Russia continues to be intense on several areas.