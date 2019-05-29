Court adjourns defamation suit against Meesha Shafi till today

LAHORE: A sessions court Wednesday adjourned hearing of a defamation suit, filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi till May 30.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein Ali Zafar’s five witnesses, including two women, were cross examined. All witnesses stated that no incident of harassment alleged by Meesha Shafi took place during the jamming session held on December 22, 2017. The court adjourning further hearing till May 30 summoned remaining four witnesses for cross examination. Ali Zafar had filed Rs1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance, 2002, after being accused of harassment. He denied all allegations levelled against him in a statement by Meesha Shafi.

In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on `more than one occasion.

“It is pertinent to mention here that Flute player Baqir Abbass and singer Kanza Munir had already recorded their witness before the court.