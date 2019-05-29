close
Thu May 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

Governor hosts Iftar-dinner

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar hosted an Iftar-dinner for lawyers and doctors Wednesday.

Representatives of Insaaf Lawyers’ Forum and doctor organisations including many other legal practitioners attended the Iftar-dinner. On the occasion, the governor said no one will be spared from accountability on the pretext of democracy being threatened. He added accountability shouldn’t not be regarded a conspiracy; instead it will strengthen democracy and parliament. “Opposition demands that they should not be asked for the crimes they have committed for harming country, but it would not be possible. Those who are criticising armed forces and other security institutions cannot be the well-wishers of this nation,” he added. Every citizen should act according to the rules and regulations enshrined in the Constitution.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan