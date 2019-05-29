Governor hosts Iftar-dinner

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar hosted an Iftar-dinner for lawyers and doctors Wednesday.

Representatives of Insaaf Lawyers’ Forum and doctor organisations including many other legal practitioners attended the Iftar-dinner. On the occasion, the governor said no one will be spared from accountability on the pretext of democracy being threatened. He added accountability shouldn’t not be regarded a conspiracy; instead it will strengthen democracy and parliament. “Opposition demands that they should not be asked for the crimes they have committed for harming country, but it would not be possible. Those who are criticising armed forces and other security institutions cannot be the well-wishers of this nation,” he added. Every citizen should act according to the rules and regulations enshrined in the Constitution.