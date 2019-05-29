close
Thu May 30, 2019
NNI
May 30, 2019

Newborn found outside DHQ Hospital

National

CHINIOT: A newborn baby was found abandoned outside the DHQ Hospital on Wednesday. An unidentified woman left the baby wrapped in a piece of cloth outside the hospital.

Some passersby discovered the infant after hearing her cry and shifted her to the hospital where she was said to be in stable condition. Doctors said the baby was in good health and was believed to be two to three hours old. They said they would trace the whereabouts of the infant’s parents with the help of CCTV cameras and if her parents were not traced, the baby would be handed over to an Edhi Centre. According to the hospital’s officials, the baby was out of danger.

