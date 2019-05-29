close
Thu May 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 30, 2019

Woman hurt in Indian army’s unprovoked fire

Top Story

A
APP
May 30, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Indian army resorted to unprovoked fire in Rawalakot sector along the Line of Control (LOC), targeting civil population, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday. Safina BiBi, a resident of village Mandhar got injured and was evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary treatment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story