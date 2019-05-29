Hamza bail pleas entrusted to another bench

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Wednesday entrusted bail petitions of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz to another division bench after the bench seized with the case recused itself from it following reservations expressed by the petitioner. The bench comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Waheed Khan will take up the bail petition on June 3.

Previously, a bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem had been hearing the bail petition in multiple inquiries initiated against the opposition leader by the NAB. However, Hamza on Tuesday personally told the bench that he had reservations on it since NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal made the bail proceedings controversial by discussing them in a recent interview to the media. He said the bureau chairman claimed to have influenced the formation of the bench. He had requested the bench to not proceed with the matter to protect the integrity of the courts.

The bench admitted the request of Hamza and recused itself from the matter, requesting the chief justice to fix it before any other bench.

The inquiries against Hamza include Punjab Saaf Pani Company, Ramzan Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means.

Khwaja brothers: In wake of the distrust expressed by Hamza Shahbaz, the division bench of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi on Wednesday asked the counsel of former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafiq whether their clients had trust in the bench.

At this, advocates Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez said they and their clients had complete trust in the bench. They had the same answer when the bench asked them to think again before further proceedings. At this, the bench adjourned hearing till June 18.