Woman gang-raped on Panchayat ‘decision’

GUJRANWALA: A woman was gang-raped on the Panchayat decision here on Wednesday.

The woman and her relatives staged a demonstration in front of the CPO office and demanded justice. A brother of the victim said her sister was raped by five men – father-in-law, two brothers-in-law and two other relatives when the Panchayat gave decision against her for establishing illicit relations with a man. He alleged that the Panchayat pushed her sister into a room where the five accused gang-raped her. Meanwhile, the police arrested the five accused and started investigations.