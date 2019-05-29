4-day Level-2 Coach Education Course ends

LAHORE: A four-day Level-2 coach Education Course - 2019 concluded at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore, on Wednesday with 16 cricketers, including 14 former Test cricketers, taking part. Taufeeq Umar, a veteran of 44 Tests for Pakistan was a late participant, who joined the course on the second day.

Test batsman Ahmed Shehzad said: “One of the most important aspects of this course was it helped you to understand the relationship between a coach and the players, and it has been a great learning experience for me. “The way Pakistan Cricket Board and the National Cricket Academy have organised this programme is absolutely fantastic,” he said.

Ex-Test spinner Saeed Ajmal, on his experience at the Level-2 coaching, said: “Well, although I had completed a Level-2 course in England, this has been a different experience for me. This programme will help me coach players at my academy in a better way, and I will try my best to transfer this knowledge to them.”

Test spinner Abdur Rehman said: “It was a great experience; sometimes even cricketers miss out on smaller details, which can be helpful especially when coaching young boys.”Test wicketkeeper-batsman Adnan Akmal said: “Playing and coaching are two different things; this is a great opportunity and will be beneficial for us.”

Test fast bowler Aizaz Cheema said: “The Level-2 coaching is not only limited to the retired players, this can be useful for the current cricketers too. Sometimes you miss out on a lot of important things while playing, so one should take advantage of this opportunity and gain as much as possible.”