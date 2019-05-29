PCB appoints Babar as Director Commercial

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Babar Hamid as their Director Commercial.

“In his role with the PCB, Babar will be responsible for the PCB growth activities through identification of new commercial and marketing opportunities,” PCB said and added that his appointment came after a thorough recruitment process. Hamid is an MBA from the Lahore University of Management Sciences and he has the experience of working in a senior position with Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United. He has also held senior positions with Dynamic Marketing Concepts, Infinity Media Pvt Limited, Sign Source Limited, Tetra Pak Pakistan and The Coca-Cola Company.