PM asked to encourage all medal-winning athletes

LAHORE: Furqan Ahmed, President Pakistan Mass Wrestling Federation (PMWF), has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to encourage all the sportspersons who have won medals for the country.

In a statement, he said that recently, three Pakistan players won medals in Arnold Classic Mass Wrestling Championship held in Sau Paulo, Brazil. Salman Aqeel Butt won gold medal in 80 kgs category, Rehman Raza won gold medal in 105 kg weight and Asim Qayyum claimed bronze medal in 90 kg and participated in the event on self-finance basis.

They wrote history for the country by winning medals in the event which was inaugurated by Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. He appealed DG PSB who congratulated these players to include them in the list of players going to be encouraged by the IPC on the directions of PM Imran Khan.