Wrestler Inam gets cash prize for winning silver medal in Brazil

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top wrestler Inam Butt was awarded a cheque of Rs 2 lakhs on winning silver medal in Beach Wrestling World Series in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The cheque awarding ceremony was held before a press conference at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti was the chief guest on this occasion. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation Arshad Sattar were also present on this occasion. Addressing the press conference, Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti appreciated the performance of wrestler Inam Butt saying that Inam made the entire nation proud by winning several medals in international wrestling competitions.

“Inam is our national hero and it’s our prime obligation to honour and encourage sports stars like him,” he added.

Bhatti said: “Punjab govt is encouraging talented stars like Inam Butt under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We are proud of Inam Butt, who also clinched medals in Commonwealth Games, Asian Beach Games and World Wrestling Championship”.

Bhatti informed that Inam has also qualified for World Beach Games, scheduled to be played in October in San Diego, USA after winning silver medal in Brazil. Answering a question, Bhatti said providing top standard sports facilities at tehsil level is top priority of our govt.

“There were no basic sports facilities in 50 tehsils of the province. We took up this matter seriously and making efforts to establish multipurpose sports complexes in 30 tehsils in the next fiscal year”.

Wrestler Inam Butt, on this occasion, expressed his gratitude to Punjab govt for extending every kind of support. He expressed his determination to win more medals in the future international competitions.