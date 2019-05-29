Pakistan to host T20 Asia Cup in 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan will host the Asia Cup T20 in 2020, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decided in its meeting held in Singapore.

Pakistan was represented by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan. A decision on which city in Pakistan will host the tournament is yet to be taken. A PCB spokesman said the name of the city to host the tournament would be announced soon and preparations will begin. The ACC meeting was also attended by representatives from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.Pakistan will host the tournament in September 2020, one month prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia. Pakistan last hosted the 50-over Asia Cup in 2008.

The PCB spokesman said cricket will be included in the 2022 Asian Games which will be held in China after it was left out in 2018.

Meanwhile, Pakistan plans to host Sri Lanka in Lahore and Karachi for a two-Test match series later this year. The PCB has on the sidelines of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Singapore on, asked Sri Lankan officials to send to Pakistan its delegation which can then be briefed regarding security plans and arrangements.Over the last few years, PCB has stepped up its efforts for the return of international cricket in the country. Recently, Pakistan was in talks with New Zealand and Australia for hosting. However, after showing initial interest, both boards later backed out.