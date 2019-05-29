Chinese team fields 3 goalies

SHANGHAI: Beijing Renhe ended Wednesday’s 5-0 thrashing at Guangzhou Evergrande with three goalkeepers on the pitch in farcical scenes in the Chinese FA Cup fifth round. The Chinese Super League (CSL) club were accused of effectively throwing the game at Fabio Cannavaro’s Evergrande and are likely to be punished by the Chinese Football Association. Chinese football fans and media speculated whether Renhe had made football history.