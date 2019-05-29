close
Thu May 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 30, 2019

Chinese team fields 3 goalies

Sports

AFP
May 30, 2019

SHANGHAI: Beijing Renhe ended Wednesday’s 5-0 thrashing at Guangzhou Evergrande with three goalkeepers on the pitch in farcical scenes in the Chinese FA Cup fifth round. The Chinese Super League (CSL) club were accused of effectively throwing the game at Fabio Cannavaro’s Evergrande and are likely to be punished by the Chinese Football Association. Chinese football fans and media speculated whether Renhe had made football history.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports