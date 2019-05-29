close
Thu May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019

ICC World Cup 2019 schedule

Sports

 
May 30, 2019

Fixtures Date and Day Venue

Eng vs SA 30 May, Thursday Kennington Oval, London

WI vs Pak 31 May, Friday Trent Bridge, Nottingham

NZ vs SL 1 June, Saturday Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Afg vs Aus 1 June, Saturday County Ground, Bristol

SA vs BD 2 June, Sunday Kennington Oval, London

Eng vs Pak 3 June, Monday Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Afg vs SL 4 June, Tuesday Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

SA vs Ind 5 June, Wednesday The Rose Bowl, Southampton

BD vs NZ 5 June, Wednesday Kennington Oval, London

Aus vs WI 6 June, Thursday Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pak vs SL 7 June, Friday County Ground, Bristol

Eng vs BD 8 June, Saturday Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Afg vs NZ 8 June, Saturday Cooper County, Taunton

Ind vs Au 9 June, Sunday Kennington Oval, London

SA vs WI 10 June, Monday The Rose Bowl, Southampton

BD vs SL 11 June, Tuesday County Ground, Bristol

Aus vs Pak 12 June, Wednesday Cooper County, Taunton

Ind vs NZ 13 June, Thursday Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Eng vs WI 14 June, Friday The Rose Bowl, Southampton

SL vs Aus 15 June, Saturday Kennington Oval, London

SA vs Afg 15 June, Saturday Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Ind vs Pak 16 June, Sunday Old Trafford, Manchester

WI vs BD 17 June, Monday Cooper County, Taunton

Eng vs Afg 18 June, Tuesday Old Trafford, Manchester

NZ vs SA 19 June, Wednesday Edgbaston, Birmingham

Aus vs BD 20 June, Thursday Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Eng vs SL 21 June, Friday Headingley, Leeds

Ind vs Afg 22 June, Saturday The Rose Bowl, Southampton

WI vs NZ 22 June, Saturday Old Trafford, Manchester

Pak vs SA 23 June, Sunday Lord’s, London

BD vs Afg 24 June, Monday The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Eng vs Aus 25 June, Tuesday Lord’s, London

NZ vs Pak 26 June, Wednesday Edgbaston, Birmingham

WI vs Ind 27 June, Thursday Old Trafford, Manchester

SL vs SA 28 June, Friday Chester-le-Street

Pak vs Afg 29 June, Saturday Headingley, Leeds

NZ vs Aus 29 June, Saturday Lord’s, London

Eng vs Ind 30 June, Sunday Edgbaston, Birmingham

SL vs WI 1 July, Monday Chester-le-Street

Ind vs BD 2 July, Tuesday Edgbaston, Birmingham

Eng vs NZ 3 July, Wednesday Chester-le-Street

Afg vs WI 4 July, Thursday Headingley, Leeds

Pak vs BD 5 July, Friday Lord’s, London

SL vs Ind 6 July, Saturday Headingley, Leeds

Aus vs SA 6 July, Saturday Old Trafford, Manchester

TBC vs TBC 1st SF 9 July, Tuesday Old Trafford, Manchester

TBC vs TBC 2nd SF 11 July, Thursday Edgbaston, Birmingham

TBC vs TBC Final 14 July, Sunday Lord’s, London.

