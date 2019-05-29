ICC World Cup 2019 schedule

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Fixtures Date and Day Venue
Eng vs SA 30 May, Thursday Kennington Oval, London
WI vs Pak 31 May, Friday Trent Bridge, Nottingham
NZ vs SL 1 June, Saturday Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Afg vs Aus 1 June, Saturday County Ground, Bristol
SA vs BD 2 June, Sunday Kennington Oval, London
Eng vs Pak 3 June, Monday Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Afg vs SL 4 June, Tuesday Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
SA vs Ind 5 June, Wednesday The Rose Bowl, Southampton
BD vs NZ 5 June, Wednesday Kennington Oval, London
Aus vs WI 6 June, Thursday Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Pak vs SL 7 June, Friday County Ground, Bristol
Eng vs BD 8 June, Saturday Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Afg vs NZ 8 June, Saturday Cooper County, Taunton
Ind vs Au 9 June, Sunday Kennington Oval, London
SA vs WI 10 June, Monday The Rose Bowl, Southampton
BD vs SL 11 June, Tuesday County Ground, Bristol
Aus vs Pak 12 June, Wednesday Cooper County, Taunton
Ind vs NZ 13 June, Thursday Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Eng vs WI 14 June, Friday The Rose Bowl, Southampton
SL vs Aus 15 June, Saturday Kennington Oval, London
SA vs Afg 15 June, Saturday Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Ind vs Pak 16 June, Sunday Old Trafford, Manchester
WI vs BD 17 June, Monday Cooper County, Taunton
Eng vs Afg 18 June, Tuesday Old Trafford, Manchester
NZ vs SA 19 June, Wednesday Edgbaston, Birmingham
Aus vs BD 20 June, Thursday Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Eng vs SL 21 June, Friday Headingley, Leeds
Ind vs Afg 22 June, Saturday The Rose Bowl, Southampton
WI vs NZ 22 June, Saturday Old Trafford, Manchester
Pak vs SA 23 June, Sunday Lord’s, London
BD vs Afg 24 June, Monday The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Eng vs Aus 25 June, Tuesday Lord’s, London
NZ vs Pak 26 June, Wednesday Edgbaston, Birmingham
WI vs Ind 27 June, Thursday Old Trafford, Manchester
SL vs SA 28 June, Friday Chester-le-Street
Pak vs Afg 29 June, Saturday Headingley, Leeds
NZ vs Aus 29 June, Saturday Lord’s, London
Eng vs Ind 30 June, Sunday Edgbaston, Birmingham
SL vs WI 1 July, Monday Chester-le-Street
Ind vs BD 2 July, Tuesday Edgbaston, Birmingham
Eng vs NZ 3 July, Wednesday Chester-le-Street
Afg vs WI 4 July, Thursday Headingley, Leeds
Pak vs BD 5 July, Friday Lord’s, London
SL vs Ind 6 July, Saturday Headingley, Leeds
Aus vs SA 6 July, Saturday Old Trafford, Manchester
TBC vs TBC 1st SF 9 July, Tuesday Old Trafford, Manchester
TBC vs TBC 2nd SF 11 July, Thursday Edgbaston, Birmingham
TBC vs TBC Final 14 July, Sunday Lord’s, London.
