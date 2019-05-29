Pakistan likely to include five bowlers in final XI

LAHORE: Pakistan team is likely to include five bowlers in final XI in their first two matches of ICC Cricket World Cup against West Indies and England on May 31 and June 3 at Nottingham respectively.

Pakistani players are working hard in practice sessions to improve their performance, especially in the bowling and fielding department.

Following master of swing Wasim Akram’s advice, Pakistan team management has decided to finalise the playing XI consisting five batsmen, five bowlers and a wicket-keeper.

The final make-up of the playing XI likely to be:

Openers – Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq

Middle-order batsmen – Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, M Hafeez, Sarafraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper)

Spinners – Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan

Fast bowlers – Hasan Ali, M Amir and Wahab Riaz

Veteran M Hafeez likely to be in playing XI instead of experienced Shoaib Malik because of his bowling abilities.

The chances of Power-hitter Asif Ali’s inclusion in the playing XI are less in a few games of the mega event while young pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Muhammad Husnain will be used according to the conditions. Only five players out of 15-man World Cup squad of Pakistan have appeared in previous World Cups. These players include national side skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, M Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Haris Sohail.

Ten players of Pakistan team will make their World Cup debut in the upcoming mega event starting from May 30 with a match between host England and South Africa. Pakistan pace spearhead M Amir will make his World Cup debut after 10 years as he was not part of World Cup 2015 due to the involvement in spot-fixing.

Fast bowler Wahab Riaz was part of the Pakistan team in last two World Cups in which he collectively picked up 24 wickets with an average of 21.9. Wahab’s beast figure was 5/46. The veteran M Hafeez scored 230 runs with an average of 25 and also picked up 11 wickets in his last two appearances in 2007 and 2011’s World Cups.