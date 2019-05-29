Strikes on Syria jihadist enclave kill 13

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: The latest strikes in an unprecedented wave of regime bombardment on a jihadist enclave in northwestern Syria killed at least 13 civilians on Wednesday, a war monitor said. Air strikes, some using deadly barrel bombs, and shelling by both government and Russian warplanes have claimed a mounting civilian death toll over the past few weeks. The violence, which has rattled a fragile truce deal brokered by Moscow and Ankara in September, is causing mass displacement and bringing Syria to the brink of the worst humanitarian catastrophe yet in its eight-year-old conflict.
