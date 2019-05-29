close
Thu May 30, 2019
AFP
May 30, 2019

Qatar PM to attend Gulf summit

World

AFP
May 30, 2019

DOHA: Qatar´s prime minister will attend talks in Saudi Arabia over soaring regional tensions, Al Jazeera reported Wednesday, the first high-level contact between the two following a two-year Riyadh-led boycott of Doha. “Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani will attend a Gulf summit in Mecca this weekend,” Al Jazeera, a Doha-based and state-funded news network, wrote on its website. “A high-level source exclusively told Al Jazeera on Wednesday the face-to-face between Sheikh Abdullah and top officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and other countries will take place at the meeting starting on Thursday.”

