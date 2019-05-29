India’s ailing finance minister quits

NEW DELHI: India’s influential but ailing finance minister Arun Jaitley announced Wednesday that he would not serve in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Hindu nationalist government because of poor health. Modi is set to be sworn in Thursday after winning a second landslide election and should name his new cabinet shortly after. Jaitley, 66, a key member of the last government, said in a letter to Modi he released on Twitter that he would “like to keep away from any responsibility” so he could concentrate on his health and treatment.