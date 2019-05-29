close
Thu May 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 30, 2019

India’s ailing finance minister quits

World

AFP
May 30, 2019

NEW DELHI: India’s influential but ailing finance minister Arun Jaitley announced Wednesday that he would not serve in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Hindu nationalist government because of poor health. Modi is set to be sworn in Thursday after winning a second landslide election and should name his new cabinet shortly after. Jaitley, 66, a key member of the last government, said in a letter to Modi he released on Twitter that he would “like to keep away from any responsibility” so he could concentrate on his health and treatment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World