Mueller denies report cleared Trump, but charges ‘not an option’

WASHINGTON: Special Counsel Robert Mueller denied Wednesday that his investigation of Russian election meddling had exonerated Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, but said Justice Department policy prevented him from charging the US president.

Making his first statement after two years overseeing the high-stakes probe, Mueller said that, having detailed at least 10 possible acts of obstruction by Trump, it was not possible to say the US leader committed no crime.

That oblique conclusion confused the public when the summary findings of the 448-page report were first released in March, allowing Trump to declare full exoneration. But Mueller emphasized that he was bound by the longstanding policy that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime — saying it was now up to Congress, by its impeachment powers, to pursue the issue. “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller stressed. Trump, who has assailed the Russia investigation as a treasonous “witch hunt” and a “hoax,” declared the case over minutes after Mueller finished speaking. “Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent,” he tweeted. “The case is closed! Thank you.” However Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which handles impeachment proceedings, said Mueller made clear Trump was “lying” about the report´s conclusions. “Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump — and we will do so,” Nadler said in a statement.

Mueller said in his brief, nationally televised statement that, from the start of the investigation, charging Trump with any federal crime “was not an option that we could consider.” “It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge. So that was Justice Department policy.”

“Those were the principles under which we operated, and from them we concluded that we would not reach a determination one way or the other about whether the president committed a crime.” But he stressed that the obstruction probe of Trump and others close to him was a “critical” side of the investigation.