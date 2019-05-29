Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say Trump’s Middle East peace plan will fail

LONDON: Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that the Washington’s long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan was doomed to failure and said the Palestinian resistance movement will firmly respond to those who proposed such deal. U.S. President Trump has touted the plan as the “deal of the century” but Palestinian officials have already spurned the U.S. effort, which they believe will be heavily biased in favor of Israel. Trump’s team, headed by his Middle East adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, is set to unveil the plan at an international investment conference in Bahrain in late June. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by Tasnim news agency that the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was “withdrawal of Zionists from the occupied lands, and return of Palestinian refugees to hold free elections”.