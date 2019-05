Condolence

LALAMUSA: Visitors Wednesday condoled with Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira on the death of his son. PPP leader Mian Azhar Ahsan Dar, General Secretary PPP Gujranwala Irshad Sindho, MPA from Sindh Jam Madad Ali, former IGP Ikram, Prof Dr Abdul Waheed and others offered fateha.