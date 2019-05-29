Legislative business: NA body considers five govt bills on June 10

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice deliberates upon at least five government bills for the first time on June 10 amid an environment when the official legislative business has been at a standstill due to ceaseless parliamentary wrangle.

The meeting to be chaired by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Riaz Fatyana will also take into consideration an important constitutional amendment bill, seeking establishment of Bahawalpur and south Punjab provinces. Moved by Rana Sanaullah among other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPs, it prescribed changes in seven articles of the Constitution.

The government bills coming up before the standing committee relate to the whistleblower protection and vigilance commission, enforcement of women’s property rights, the Muslim family laws and letters of administration and succession certificates.

The entire legislative plan has been stalled because of absence of even working relations between the government and the opposition. The ruling coalition is in no position numerically to pass any law in both Houses of the Parliament and has to take the opposition on board.

Besides, the standing committee will also take into consideration the Legal Practitioner and Bar Council (amendment) Bill sponsored by the Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal MP Aliya Kamran.

In addition, the House panel will discuss establishment of divisional benches of the Lahore High Court (LHC) at Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Rana Sanaullah’s bill seeks amendment to Article 1 of the Constitution, suggesting adding the names of “Janubi (south) Punjab” and “Bahawalpur” provinces to the existing Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh.

The bill calls for amendment to Article 51 proposing that after the creation of both these provinces, Bahawalpur province would have 15 general and three reserved seats for women in the National Assembly. The provincial assembly of Bahawalpur would have a total of 39 seats. Out of these 31 would be general seats, seven seats allocated to women and one allocated to religious minorities.

Similarly, the bill proposes that south Punjab will be represented in the National Assembly by 38 members whereas the provincial assembly of this federating unit will comprise 80 members — 64 general seats, 14 reserved seats for women and two reserved seats for religious minorities.

The bill says that members elected from the province of Punjab prior to the creation of the two new provinces, will complete their respective terms of office. It proposes that the members of the National Assembly from the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas, elected in the general elections in 2018, and women elected on reserved seats from Punjab to the National Assembly will continue till dissolution of the present National Assembly.

The bill also seeks amendment to Article 154 so that a fresh National Commission for Provinces be established to decide the boundaries and other important matters related to the provinces.

The proposed law further suggested an amendment to Article 175A to provide for principal seats for the Supreme Court and high courts for these provinces. The high court for Bahawalpur will have its principal seat at Bahawalpur, and the high court for Janubi Punjab shall have its principal seat at Multan.

Meanwhile, the Senate committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, which meets on May 31, will take into consideration different items. The ministry will present its report on The Islamabad Compulsory Vaccination and Protection of Health Workers Bills, 2019, moved by PML-N Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq. Discussion will be held on the quantity and value in Pak rupees of medicines of vaccines being imported from India on monthly basis.