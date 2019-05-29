close
Thu May 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 30, 2019

Pakistan to host Asia Cup in 2020

Sports

 
May 30, 2019

SINGAPORE: Pakistan will host the Asia Cup T20 in 2020, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decided in its meeting held in Singapore, a major victory for the return of international cricket to Pakistan, reports Geo News.

Pakistan was represented by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani. A decision on which city in Pakistan the tournament will be hosted is yet to be taken.

A PCB spokesman said the city that will host the tournament would be announced soon and preparations will begin. The ACC meeting was also attended by representatives from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistan will host the tournament in September 2020.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports