Pakistan to host Asia Cup in 2020

SINGAPORE: Pakistan will host the Asia Cup T20 in 2020, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decided in its meeting held in Singapore, a major victory for the return of international cricket to Pakistan, reports Geo News.

Pakistan was represented by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani. A decision on which city in Pakistan the tournament will be hosted is yet to be taken.

A PCB spokesman said the city that will host the tournament would be announced soon and preparations will begin. The ACC meeting was also attended by representatives from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistan will host the tournament in September 2020.