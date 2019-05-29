Morgan set to star in Euro T20 Slam

LONDON: England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has been confirmed as an ‘icon player’ for the inaugural Euro T20 Slam, which will be staged later this year in Ireland, Scotland and Holland.

The three-and-a-half-week competition is set to start on August 30 and comprises 33 matches involving six franchises — two apiece from the hosting countries.

Morgan, who made 23 one-day international appearances for Ireland before switching allegiances to England in 2009, is likely to attract interest from the Dublin Chiefs franchise, having been born and raised in the Irish capital.

The left-handed batsman joins former Pakistan and New Zealand captains Shahid Afridi and Brendon McCullum, ex-Australia all-rounder Shane Watson and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan as ‘icon players’.

Imran Tahir and JP Duminy, both of whom are in South Africa’s World Cup squad, Australia’s Chris Lynn, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi are ‘marquee players’.

Morgan said: “I’m very excited to be playing in the inaugural Euro T20 Slam. The tournament has attracted some of the best players in the world which is great for the profile of the game in Ireland, Scotland and Holland. The tournament will be great for the development of the sport across the continent.”