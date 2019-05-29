PCB reiterates support for Inzamam, Arthur

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strongly refuted media reports that suggest it has decided to part ways with chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PCB reminded all stakeholders that it had clarified a few weeks ago the future of the chief selector, coach and the player support personnel will be reviewed following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The PCB insisted there has been no change to that position.

The PCB added it was disappointing that a foreign news agency, attributing an unnamed PCB official, released a “factually incorrect and baseless story”, and termed it unfortunate that the local media published it without carrying out due diligence or fact-checking.

“At a time when the entire country and the Pakistan cricket fans are getting behind the national side, the release and subsequent publication of a factious story, such as this one, seems to be an attempt to derail the Pakistan cricket team’s campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup by creating unnecessary disturbance in camp,” said the PCB.

“The PCB has fully backed and supported the chief selector, coach and player support personnel, and will continue to do so at the upcoming tournament.

The PCB further clarifies that there has been no discussion or decision on the future management of the Pakistan cricket team, which will only be reviewed following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,” the PCB added.