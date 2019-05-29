Woman hurt in Indian firing across LoC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing in the Rawalakot sector along the Line of Control (LoC), targeting civil the population, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Wednesday.
Safina Bibi, a resident of village Mandhar, got injured and was evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary treatment.
