Thu May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019

Zakaria to host Eid ‘Open House’

Top Story

 
May 30, 2019

LONDON: To celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr with the Pakistani community in the UK, Pakistan High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria and his wife will be holding an “Open House” at their official residence Pakistan House on Eid Day (as per Regent’s Park Mosque announcement) from 3.00pmto 6.00pm.

According the a statement from the Pakistan High Commission, the High Commissioner has cordially invited the Pakistani community to the get-together to celebrate Eid in a Pakistani cultural environment and enjoying Pakistani cuisine.

