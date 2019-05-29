One dies, over 90 hurt in held Kashmir violence

HELD SRINAGAR: A man was killed and more than 90 people injured — some critically — in firing by Indian forces on a large number of Kashmiris protesting against cordon and search operations launched by the troops in the Kulgam and Shopian districts of occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops fired bullets, pellets and tear gas shells on the protesters, injuring over six dozen of them at the Tazipora area of Kulgam district. Many of the injured were admitted to Kulgam hospital, while four hit with pellets and bullets were referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

A house was destroyed in the forces’ action, and in the wake of intense resistance and stone pelting by the people, the forces had to call off the operation. The protesters also managed to rescue a fighter from the debris of the destroyed house in Tazipora area of the district. Earlier, he was reported to have been killed.

A civilian was killed and several others were injured when Indian troops opened fire on protesters in Shopian district. Reports said the youths took to the streets and clashed with the Indian troops who had launched a cordon and search operation in the Pinjura area of the district. The slain man was identified as Sajad Ahmad Parray of Badrahama, Shopian. The authorities suspended mobile and internet services in the district.

Intense clashes were also reported during a cordon and search operation at Pinjura village in Shopian district. At least, two women were among 20 people injured during the clashes.

Hurriyat Forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement, denounced the use of pellet guns and other human rights violations by the Indian forces in the territory. The Mirwaiz also condemned the use of pellet shotguns in the holy month of Ramadan. “Use of brute force and pellet guns against civilians continues unabated even during holy month of Ramadan especially in South Kashmir causing grievous injuries and even fatalities,” he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people defying strict restrictions flooded the KP Road area of Islamabad town to attend the funeral prayers of a slain engineering student Faisal Nazir. Nazir along with another youth was killed by the troops in Kokernag area of Islamabad district the other day.

The participants raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Students staged protest demonstrations in Ganderbal, Pulwama and Sopore areas against Nazir’s killing. Several protesting students were injured when troops opened fire on the protesting students.