Anti-dengue walk

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration with the support of the health department held anti-dengue walk at district headquarters complex, Tajazai, to raise awareness among people about the dangers of the disease.

Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir led the walk which started from his office and culminated at the same point after passing on the road in front of government departments’ buildings. Government employees and people from different walks of life were in attendance.

The participants carried banners inscribed with messages highlighting the symptoms, treatment and precautionary measures of dengue fever.

On the occasion, Wazir said that the administration would ensure the provision of a safe environment to citizens at all costs.