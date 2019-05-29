10-day cleanliness campaign launched in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration launched a 10-day cleanliness campaign in Lakki and Naurang towns to provide residents with clean and healthy environment.

Lakki Marwat Assistant Commissioner Eid Nawaz Sherani inaugurated the campaign near Children Park in Lakki city. The municipal administration has formulated a comprehensive plan to dispose of garbage dumps and remove filth from sewerage drains in almost all parts of Lakki city. The sanitary workers and sweepers have been assigned special tasks to clean their respective areas and submit a progress report on a daily basis. Sherani also led a walk in Lakki city to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of cleanliness. He urged the citizens to play an effective role in making the drive a success and the urban locality free from heaps of dirt and pollution. He also asked the citizens to throw litter and dirt at specified places so that it could be disposed of by concerned municipal employees without facing any trouble.

Meanwhile, the deceased employees’ sons were recruited as primary schoolteachers against the vacant posts in government-run primary schools of the district. District Education Officer Nazir Ahmad Khan gave away appointment letters along with Rs100 as transport fare to the sons of deceased employees. Lakki SDEO Qadeer Shah, Naurang SDEO Abdul Rehman Rashid and ADO sports Nisar M were also present.