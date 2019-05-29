KP govt asked to cancel contract of plaza construction

MANSEHRA: Tehsil council Mansehra through a unanimous resolution has demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to cancel contract agreement of Jinnah Plaza being constructed at a cost of Rs220 million to enhance the revenue of the tehsil municipal administration.

“We have detected some ambiguities in the award of Rs220 million construction contract of Jinnah Plaza and provincial government should immediately cancel it and adopt a fresh procedure to avoid any corruption and mismanagement,” Raja Ayaz, the tehsil councillor, told the council before tabling his resolution in the council on Wednesday. Tehsil Nazim Umar Farooq also addressed the council, which met with acting convener Khalid Qureshi in the chair. Ayaz said that Jinnah Plaza was being built at the land, which was previously used as a terminal for government transport. Speaking on the occasion, Farooq said that land had been acquired for dumping ground with an amount of Rs1 million where garbage collected from across the city was disposed of.

“I have an amount of Rs8.5 million surplus, which would equally be distributed among councillors for the development schemes,” he added.

Farooq said that some of the councillors with support of former acting nazim Asif Khan and tehsil municipal administrator withdrew over Rs5 million.

“We don’t accept such injustice with the rest of councillors and this amount would also be utilised for such development schemes that benefit the entire tehsil,” the nazim said. He said the tehsil government was striving to address civic issues and problems faced by people.