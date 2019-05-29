IM Sciences strikes collaboration with Chinese Cos on CPEC projects

PESHAWAR: The IM Sciences arranged a listing ceremony of Feiyun Culture and IMSciences Industry Talent Training Base under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Industry-Government-Academia Consortium.

Representatives from a range of universities and mega companies of China, including China Gezhouba Group Company Limited, China Road and Bridge Corporation Pakistan Co Ltd., China Energy Engineering Group Guang Dong Electric Power Design Institute Co Ltd, Beijing Jiaotong University and Chang’an University attended the ceremony.

Chief Executive Officers Bahadur Shah and Saeed Ahmad of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) attended the ceremony as well.

Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of KP for Industry and Commerce, was the chief guest, said a press release.

IM Sciences Director Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan thanked the guests. Dr Usman Ghani, IMSciences joint director, gave a brief introduction to the IMSciences and gave a briefing on the background of the training base.

Bahadur Shah and Saeed Ahmad stressed the need for greater cooperation between the two countries to synergize on the already progressive partnership. Saeed Ahmad praised the IMSciences for its important contribution to the overall CPEC project in terms of providing trainings. Lv Xiufeng from China Gezhouba Company expressed the desire for a continuous working relationship with the IMSciences and the government.

Zhu Xiaoning from the Beijing Jiatong University, talked briefly about the university to familiarise the audience about its contributions in upgrading the Chinese railways and developing relations with international universities.