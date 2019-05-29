Mansehra Police launch awareness drive to curb sexual harassment

MANSEHRA: The police on Wednesday launched an awareness drive to curb the increasing sexual harassment cases of young boys and girls.

“We have been taking interactive sessions with schoolchildren and teachers and equipping them with techniques on how to avoid such a situation where children could fall victims to sexual harassment,” Arif Javed, Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation), told reporters after attending such a sensitising session at a private school.

He said that it was a pre-emptive drive launched in the district, which would be expedited further after Eidul Fitr.

“We are thinking to widen the scope of this drive from schools to street boys who are more vulnerable and can easily fall into the hands of predators,” said Arif Javed.

He said that schoolchildren and teenagers were being equipped with techniques about how to avoid being trapped into the hands of offenders.

“The increasing incidents of sexual harassment, which sometimes lead to the death of victims is a major concern for police and it can only be curtailed through effective policing and raising awareness through interactive sessions,” said SSP.

He said that parents would also be sensitised to adopt precautionary measures through interactive sessions, which would be organised at schools and community centres.

There were cases in Hazara in recent months where children were killed after being subjected to sexual assaults.