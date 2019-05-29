Consumers complain about pre-Eid price-hike, artificial shortage of kitchen items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The residents have expressed concern over the pre-Eid price-hike and artificial shortage of various kitchen items in the market.They complained that the traders were busy fleecing the customers by selling adulterated andsubstandard food items in the absence of strict action by the quarters concerned.

Abdus Sattar, a resident of Kech village, deplored that in the absence of proper monitoring and checking by the district price control committee, prices of fruit and vegetables had shot up.

Qazi Iqbal, a resident of Eidgah Colony, was of the opinion that despite clear directives by the authorities, the butchers were not ready to sell the beef and mutton at the rates fixed by the concerned price review committee constituted by the district government. He said the rates of the poultry and other food items were also high.

He said chicken was being sold at high price in the market by dealers without any fear of action from district government.

Adam Khan, a retired schoolteacher, complained that local administration had utterly failed to visit the market during Ramazan and check the prices.

It merits a mention that the administration set up Ramazan Sasta Bazaar in the city but the buyers face shortage of daily use items. As Eidul Fitr is drawing near, the sale of adulterated food like confectioneries and sweets have also increased.

Despite repeated raids by Halal Food Authority officials there are complaints about adulterated milk and other food products being sold in the market. The citizens are also concerned over the sale of adulterated milk being supplied from Punjab which is posing threat to public health.